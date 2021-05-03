Zacks: Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.63 Million

Analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post sales of $539.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.70 million and the lowest is $518.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

SCL stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $130.66. 2,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

