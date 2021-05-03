Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.04. Saia reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average is $193.99. Saia has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

