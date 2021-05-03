Zacks: Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is ($0.03). Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

NBIX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,376. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 54,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

