Zacks: Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report sales of $9.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.87 billion. Magna International posted sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.95 billion to $40.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.19 billion to $43.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. 26,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $99.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Magna International by 147.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.