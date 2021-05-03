Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $436.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,949. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

