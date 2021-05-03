Zacks: Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.68 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 2,152,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,281. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

