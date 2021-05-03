Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.65). Heron Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 119,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. 797,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

