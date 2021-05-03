Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cryoport by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,239. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

