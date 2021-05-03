Zacks: Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 233,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

