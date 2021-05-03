Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post $30.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $27.20 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $134.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $138.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.67 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,511. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $977.96 million, a PE ratio of -857.00 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

