Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Commvault Systems posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,463. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 494,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.32, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

