Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 1,198,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,329. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

