Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

