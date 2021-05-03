Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post sales of $88.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.90 million. Yext reported sales of $85.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $377.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,153,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,339 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,285 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $7,074,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Yext by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Yext by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,124. Yext has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

