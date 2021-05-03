Yellow (YELL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89. Yellow has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

In other Yellow news, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,663.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

