Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Yamana Gold also posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

