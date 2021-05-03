Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $5.31 on Monday. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $355.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

