Xperi (XPER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts expect Xperi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPER. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.