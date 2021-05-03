Xilinx (XLNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Xilinx to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

XLNX opened at $127.96 on Monday. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $133.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

