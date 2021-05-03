Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Truist

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WH. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.