Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $592.77 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $666.14 or 0.01139437 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00276948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004118 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.74 or 0.00724816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.13 or 1.00079971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,483,885 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

