World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.92.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $55.11 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.