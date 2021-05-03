Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,400 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 509,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,008.0 days.

OTCMKTS MRWSF opened at $2.42 on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

