WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,745. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.