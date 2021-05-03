WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

Shares of DOO stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $43.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

