Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.93 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $412.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.60 million and the highest is $431.50 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $425.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. 939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,902. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.