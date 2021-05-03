Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $412.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.60 million and the highest is $431.50 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $425.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. 939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,902. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

