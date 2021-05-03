WINkLink Reaches One Day Volume of $253.49 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $426.59 million and approximately $253.49 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00279197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.49 or 0.01105645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00732630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,987.03 or 0.99944340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.