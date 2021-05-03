Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in April

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of CANSF opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. Willow Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

