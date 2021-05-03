William Blair Weighs in on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $328.52 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $185.09 and a 1-year high of $333.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.