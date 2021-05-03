William A. Furman Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

