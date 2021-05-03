William A. Furman Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.
The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
