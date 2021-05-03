Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. 401,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,577,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

