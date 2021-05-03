Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.82. 36,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,885. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

