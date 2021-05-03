Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $8,854,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

C stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 597,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

