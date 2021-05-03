Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.47. 241,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080,844. The company has a market cap of $631.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

