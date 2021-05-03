Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BABA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.47. 241,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080,844. The company has a market cap of $631.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.