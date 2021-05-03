Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 58,902 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,450,000. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $594.27. 110,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,936. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.88 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

