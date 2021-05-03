Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 180,425 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 127,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,908. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

