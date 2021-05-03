Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Ferrari stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,540. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $150.97 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average is $207.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

