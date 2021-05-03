Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Exelon by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Exelon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

