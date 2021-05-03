Whittier Trust Co. Has $412,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $153.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.