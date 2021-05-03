Whittier Trust Co. Has $176,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $89.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $90.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

