Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

LHX opened at $209.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $213.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

