Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $30,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

