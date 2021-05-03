WestRock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WestRock stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

