Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $26.87 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $945.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

