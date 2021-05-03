Western Forest Products (WEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Western Forest Products to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.12 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$795.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Several research firms have commented on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.42.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

