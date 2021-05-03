WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $16.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of WCC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,699. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.