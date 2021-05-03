Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $60.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Shares of AVNT traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avient by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

