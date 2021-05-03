Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $60.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.
AVNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.
Shares of AVNT traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avient by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.