Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 360,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,577,719. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

