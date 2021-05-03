Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $12.66 on Monday. WEG has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.