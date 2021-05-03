Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SPX (SPXC)

SPX (NYSE: SPXC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2021 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

4/28/2021 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

4/20/2021 – SPX is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SPX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

SPXC traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,861. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

